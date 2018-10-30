Australia's ANZ posts 5 pct annual profit decline on compliance costs

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd said on Wednesday full-year cash earnings fell 5 percent, hit by mounting compliance costs that include compensation to customers hurt by poor bank practices.

Australia’s No.3 lender said cash profit from continuing operations was A$6.49 billion ($4.61 billion) for the year ended Sept. 30, compared with A$6.81 billion last year.

The result was largely in line with an average estimate of A$6.40 billion drawn from a Reuters poll of eight analysts.