FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 30, 2018 / 8:45 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Australia's ANZ posts 5 pct annual profit decline on compliance costs

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd said on Wednesday full-year cash earnings fell 5 percent, hit by mounting compliance costs that include compensation to customers hurt by poor bank practices.

Australia’s No.3 lender said cash profit from continuing operations was A$6.49 billion ($4.61 billion) for the year ended Sept. 30, compared with A$6.81 billion last year.

The result was largely in line with an average estimate of A$6.40 billion drawn from a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

$1 = 1.4079 Australian dollars Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.