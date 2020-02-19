Australia's ANZ reports higher home loans in first quarter

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd on Thursday posted its first quarterly growth in home loan volumes since mid-2018, aided by a major advertising campaign and additional investments.

The lender saw its home loan volumes grow by 0.5% in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, compared with a decline of 2.6% in the previous three months.

Australia’s fourth-largest bank also said the number of loan defaults in its domestic mortgage portfolio was lower in the first quarter, compared with the final quarter of 2019.