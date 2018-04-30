UPDATE 1-ANZ Bank's H1 profit rises 4 pct, beats forecast

(Adds details for earnings)

May 1 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd said on Tuesday its half-year cash earnings from continued operations rose 4 percent, helped by a sharp fall in bad debt charges and expenses declining marginally.

The lender said cash profit from continued operations totalled A$3.49 billion ($2.63 billion) for the six months ended March 31, compared with A$3.36 billion in the same period a year earlier and a forecast for a 3-percent increase to A$3.46 billion, according to five analysts polled by Reuters.

The cash profit measure excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items.

On a statutory basis, which includes one-time gains and losses, profit rose 14 percent to A$3.32 billion.

Net interest income for the period fell about 1 percent to A$7.35 billion. However, an over 43 percent decrease in bad debt charges from last year more than offset the decline in income.

Last week, ANZ said it would book a loss of A$632 million on the divestment of two of its wealth businesses in 2017, which would be included in its discontinued operations performance. It sold its OnePath pensions and investments business in October and its life insurance business in December.

A Royal Commission inquiry investigating the country’s lenders caused ANZ to incur A$16 million in legal costs in the first half and total costs could reach A$50 million for the 2018 fiscal year.

Chief Executive Shayne Elliott said in a statement he expected revenue growth in the second half of the year to be constrained by heavy competition and increased regulation.

“The Royal Commission into Financial Services in Australia will also continue to have an impact on the sector,” Elliott added.

The judicial inquiry into the Australian financial sector seeks to restore confidence in the sector after widespread allegations of misconduct.

ANZ’s common equity Tier-1 capital ratio at March-end rose to 11 percent from 10.1 percent a year ago. Net interest margin, the difference between what a bank pays to borrow money and what it charges customers for loans, slipped to 1.93 percent from 2 percent a year ago.

The lender also kept its interim dividend steady at A$0.80 per share. ($1 = 1.3284 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse and Lisa Shumaker)