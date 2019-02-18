UPDATE 1-ANZ's conservative lending sees mortgage book growth slow vs market

(Adds details, CEO comment and background on industry)

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd reported slower mortgage book growth than the overall market on Tuesday, as the lender said it may have been “overly conservative” in its lending approach.

The Sydney-based bank said its domestic mortgage book rose 1 percent in the year ended December 2018, compared to a 4 percent rise in the overall market.

Credit controls have been tightened across the industry in the wake of a public year-long inquiry that revealed banks flouted responsible lending laws, among a slew of other revelations of wrongdoing.

In the bank’s full-year results in October, Chief Executive Officer Shayne Elliott said sacrificing “short-term revenue growth and higher margins” was the right thing to do for shareholders.

Gross impaired assets for Australia’s No. 3 bank fell to A$2.012 billion ($1.43 billion) over the quarter ended Dec. 31, from A$2.013 billion three months earlier.

ANZ’s impaired assets have been gradually falling in recent quarters, barring the last, as the lender shifts focus to safer bets, including owner-occupied loans, amid a broader plan to simplify its business model.

However, in its shift to owner-occupied loans and amid tightening credit controls, Elliott said, “we acknowledge we may have been overly conservative in our implementation of some policy and process changes.”

The bank’s common equity tier 1 ratio stood at 11.3 percent, marginally lower than the 11.4 percent reported at Sept. 30, 2018, in an environment of regulatory caution.

For the December quarter, total risk-weighted assets rose 2 percent from three months prior to A$398.44 billion, while provision charges came in at A$186 million.