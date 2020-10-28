ANZ annual profit nearly halves, slashes dividend

FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian is reflected in the window of a branch of the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) in central Sydney, Australia, October 25, 2017 REUTERS/Steven Saphore

(Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd reported a 42% drop in full-year cash profit on Thursday and said it would pay a lower final dividend, as loan losses increased due to economic challenges triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia’s fourth-largest bank set aside a further A$1.06 billion, 36% less than the amount set aside in the first-half, largely to beef up credit reserves in light of the hit from the virus outbreak, taking its full-year provisions to A$2.74 billion.

With the Australian economy in its first recession in three decades and wage growth crawling at its weakest pace on record, banks’ growth prospects and margins are under pressure amid record-low interest rates and more debt likely going bad.

Cash profit from continuing operations was A$3.76 billion ($2.68 billion) for the year ended Sept. 30, compared with A$6.47 billion a year earlier. It beat an estimate of A$3.51 billion, according to a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

The lender also declared a final dividend of 35 Australian cents per share, down from last year’s payout of 80 Australian cents per share.

ANZ’s move to declare a lower dividend was in line with a directive by regulators, insisting the payout be less than half the profit for the rest of the year. The second-half’s payout ratio was 35% of cash profit.

“Events of the last 12 months make it difficult to predict the course of the next year,” Chief Executive Officer Shayne Elliott said.

ANZ’s common equity tier 1 ratio, a closely watched measure of its spare cash, rose to 11.3% at the end of September, up from 11.1% as of June 30. Net interest margin was unchanged at 2.59%.

($1 = 1.4027 Australian dollars)