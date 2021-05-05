UPDATE 3-Australia's ANZ to return capital as earnings double from COVID-19 slump

* H1 profit boosted by returned bad debt provisions

* Hikes interim dividend, considers more payouts

* Australian banks recovering rapidly from COVID slump (Recasts, adds analyst reaction)

SYDNEY, May 5 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Wednesday said it would explore returning capital to shareholders as its first-half profit more than doubled, boosted by money it had set aside but no longer needed to cover potential COVID-19 losses.

Australian banks are recovering from the pandemic earlier than their global peers, as the country’s success in controlling the virus combined with near-zero interest rates and high government spending lift confidence and the housing market.

ANZ’s cash profit rose to A$2.99 billion ($2.3 billion) for the six months ended March 31, from A$1.41 billion a year ago, driven by the partial reallocation to profit of a previously expensed bad debt provision.

Australia’s fourth-largest bank said its bulked-up capital position meant it could now increase its interim dividend to 70 cents per share, from 25 cents last year, and that it would assess options to return some of about A$7 billion in extra capital to investors.

“We’re sitting on a record level of capital. That money serves us no purpose other than it is a sense of safety and prudence in a time of uncertainty,” Chief Executive Officer Shayne Elliott said.

ANZ released A$491 million previously expensed bad debt provisions into profit over the half year, a sharp rebound from the A$1.67 billion charge it took last year.

That was in line with bigger rival Westpac Banking Corp , which on Monday reported first-half cash earnings had more than tripled from a year ago, also driven by releases of previously expensed bad debt provisions.

“The credit impairment benefit is significantly better than we expected and ANZ’s provisioning is now making Westpac’s provisioning look even more conservative,” said Azib Khan, a banking analyst at Morgans Financial.

“Plenty for the market to like in this result, and plenty to result in a further confidence boost in the outlook for the major banks sector.”

National Australia Bank reports interim earnings on Thursday, while the largest of Australia’s so-called Big Four, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, has a different fiscal calendar and updates the market on its first-quarter result next week.

ANZ’s common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio, a key measure of spare cash, rose to 12.4% at the end of March from 11.3% at Sept. 30. ($1 = 1.2960 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Additional reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes and Stephen Coates)