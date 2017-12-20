UPDATE 1-New Zealand's investment regulator blocks ANZ's UDC sale to Chinese firm

(Adds company comments, outlook for UDC, and background)

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said on Thursday New Zealand’s overseas investment regulator had blocked Chinese conglomerate HNA Group’s $460 million purchase of ANZ’s asset finance firm UDC Finance.

The sale of UDC, New Zealand’s largest non-bank lender, was agreed nearly a year ago.

“While the sale agreement between the parties remains in place, unless HNA successfully overturns the OIO (Overseas Investment Office) decision, the sale will not proceed,” ANZ Bank group executive and New Zealand chief executive David Hisco said in a statement.

ANZ, however, added that it was unsure if HNA would attempt to overturn the decision.

“If the sale does not proceed, we’ll assess our strategic options regarding the future of UDC,” Hisco said, adding that it would be business as usual for UDC staff and customers if the deal didn’t go through.

“We are disappointed by the OIO’s decision and find it inconsistent with the views of other regulators around the world that have recently issued approvals to HNA and other Chinese investors,” an HNA spokeswoman said via e-mail.

New Zealand’s political environment relative to foreign investment will play a major role in HNA determining its next steps, the spokeswoman added.

ANZ also flagged that its fiscal 2018 earnings would no longer be adjusted for the sale if it were to fall through.

Australia’s four biggest lenders have lately shifted their focus to pure banking, selling off non-core assets under pressure from regulatory capital requirements to slim down.