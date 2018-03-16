FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2018 / 4:59 AM / in 13 hours

ANZ Bank to suspend Australian retail asset finance business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 16 (Reuters) - Australian and New Zealand Banking Group on Friday said it will suspend its retail asset finance business in Australia while it undertakes a review, affecting loans financing motor vehicles, boats and caravans.

“ANZ will continue to service its existing consumer asset finance customers and will continue to provide customers with access to personal loans during the suspension,” ANZ said in a statement.

“Its asset finance product for commercial customers is not impacted by this announcement.” (Reporting by Paulina Duran in SYDNEY; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
