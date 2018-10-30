FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 30, 2018 / 9:00 PM / a few seconds ago

ANZ decides against IPO for NZ vehicle finance unit

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said on Wednesday it would not pursue an initial public offering (IPO) of its New Zealand-based vehicle finance unit UDC.

ANZ had earlier this year said it was exploring various options for UDC, including an IPO of ordinary shares following the failed sale of the business to China’s HNA Group.

ANZ’s Chief Executive Officer David Hisco said the idea of an IPO was scrapped after a “strategic review”, adding “...we may still consider a sale in the future”.

Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.