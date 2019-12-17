UPDATE 1-ANZ chair says bank can meet capital requirements without fresh money

(Adds Gonski quote, home loan outlook, background)

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Chairman David Gonski told shareholders on Tuesday the lender can meet higher capital requirements without having to raise new capital from its members.

“We are confident we can meet the higher requirements without having to raise new capital from shareholders given the work already completed to comply with higher capital requirements ...,” said Gonski at the annual general meeting.

ANZ faces pressure at its New Zealand unit as the central bank there has pointed out the need to improve internal risk controls, citing an external report conducted by Deloitte.

ANZ Chief Executive Officer Shayne Elliott told the annual meeting the bank expected the rise in home loan applications seen in the second half of the year to continue into 2020.

Australia’s Council of Financial Regulators has said that while concerns over falling housing prices have eased, lenders need to do more to spur small-business growth.

Elliot also said its New Zealand board expected to announce a permanent chief executive for the unit there soon.

In June, the head of ANZ’s New Zealand unit, David Hisco, left over a dispute about personal expenses, a sign of heightened self-regulation at the banking giant.

ANZ NZ, the largest lender in that country, alleged that Hisco logged payments for chauffeurs and wine storage as business expenses.

Australian financial firms have been battered by damning revelations of wrongdoing last year and a recent money laundering scandal at No. 2 lender Westpac Banking Corp .

The country’s four major banks have reported two consecutive years of lower returns, dragged down by customer compensation bills, greater competition and low credit growth.