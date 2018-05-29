FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 11:42 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

ANZ Bank New Zealand sells life insurance business to Cigna Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - ANZ Bank New Zealand on Wednesday agreed to sell its New Zealand life insurance business to U.S-listed Cigna Corp for NZ$700 million ($482.4 million).

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s New Zealand unit said the deal to sell OnePath Life NZ would add about 5 basis points to the parent’s level 1 CET ratio.

It added the deal would generate a gain on sale of around NZ$50 million. ($1 = 1.4512 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

