Australia's ANZ names new group treasurer amid cartel charges

June 20 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd has appointed Adrian Went as its group treasurer.

ANZ’s current treasurer, Rick Moscati, was among those charged earlier this month by Australian authorities over cartel allegations regarding an ANZ share issue in 2015.

Went, who will take charge in July, is currently responsible for credit and capital management for the bank’s Financial Institutions Group, ANZ said in a statement. (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)