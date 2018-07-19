FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 6:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

AO World on track after Q1 UK revenue grows 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Online retailer AO World said its first-quarter revenue rose 8 percent in the UK reflecting a strong start to its year in April and May, although it said demand weakened in June.

The company, which sells domestic appliances like washing machines and ovens, said on Thursday that the result kept it on track to meet its expectations for the year.

It also said its newer European business was growing in line with its plan, with revenue in constant currency up 46 percent.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young

