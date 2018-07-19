AO World on track after Q1 UK revenue grows 8 pct

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Online retailer AO World said its first-quarter revenue rose 8 percent in the UK reflecting a strong start to its year in April and May, although it said demand weakened in June.

The company, which sells domestic appliances like washing machines and ovens, said on Thursday that the result kept it on track to meet its expectations for the year.

It also said its newer European business was growing in line with its plan, with revenue in constant currency up 46 percent.