FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
IT Services & Consulting
April 6, 2018 / 6:35 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

AO World sees 14 pct rise in annual revenue, earnings loss in line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - British online electrical retailer AO World said its group revenue for the year to end-March was expected to rise about 14 percent to 796 million pounds ($1.11 billion), while its core earnings loss would be in line with market forecasts.

Analysts on average currently expect the company to report a loss in EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of 4.2 million pounds, with a range between a 9.7 million pound loss and 1.4 million pound profit, according to a company-compiled consensus.

$1 = 0.7151 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.