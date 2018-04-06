AO World sees 14 pct rise in annual revenue, earnings loss in line

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - British online electrical retailer AO World said its group revenue for the year to end-March was expected to rise about 14 percent to 796 million pounds ($1.11 billion), while its core earnings loss would be in line with market forecasts.

Analysts on average currently expect the company to report a loss in EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of 4.2 million pounds, with a range between a 9.7 million pound loss and 1.4 million pound profit, according to a company-compiled consensus.