AO World's UK sales up 4.4 percent in Christmas quarter

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - UK online electricals retailer AO World said sales growth slowed in its home market in the Christmas quarter, though it maintained its guidance for the full year.

For the three months to Dec. 31, its fiscal third quarter, UK revenue rose 4.4 percent. That compared to UK sales growth of 5.7 percent for its first half.

The group said its total sales rose 8.2 percent. It remained on track to deliver its long-term strategic plan and its expectations for the full 2018-19 year were unchanged. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)