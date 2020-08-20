UK retailer AO World's sales surge as demand continues after lockdown

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Online electricals retailer AO World said on Thursday its revenue surged in the months during and after the easing of coronavirus lockdowns as demand for its products and services was sustained even after its rivals reopened stores in July.

The company said year-on-year revenue in the UK jumped 58.9% to 401.3 million pounds ($524.74 million) and 91.5% to 74.3 million euros ($87.93 million) in Germany for the four months ended July 31. ($1 = 0.7648 pounds) ($1 = 0.8450 euros) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)