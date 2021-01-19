UPDATE 1-AO World sales surge on demand for electrical products during Christmas

(Adds details from statement, background)

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Online retailer AO World reported a 67.2% surge in third-quarter sales in Britain on Tuesday, as demand for electrical products from consumers stuck at home remained robust well into the Christmas season.

With many Britons working from home due to the COVID-19 related restrictions, sales of electrical goods and home office products have been high.

“We’ve seen ten years of change in ten months and experienced our strongest ever peak trading period,” said John Roberts, chief executive officer of the British company that had doubled its warehouse capacity ahead of the country’s exit from the European Union.

Roberts said these investments are also in preparation of a potential shift in how consumers will shop for electrical goods. “The majority will never look back. We intend to cement that change,” he said.

However, the company said it had spend more to adapt to restrictions even as many individual consumers were cancelling long-term contracts in mobile and warranties.

AO World posted sales of 457.3 million pounds ($621.75 million) in the UK for the three months ended Dec. 31 and said it was also profitable in Germany where it launched in 2014.