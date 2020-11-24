Britain's AO World swings to profit as pandemic spurs electricals demand

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - British online electricals retailer AO World on Tuesday reported a 53.2% jump in first half revenue and swung into profit as consumers purchased more domestic appliances to help get them through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group, which sells washing machines, fridges, cookers and televisions as well as mobile phones and printers, said revenue was 717 million pounds ($956.7 million) in the six months to Sept. 30, up from 468 million pounds in the same period last year.

Pretax profit was 18.3 million pounds versus a loss of 5.9 million pounds in the prior year period.