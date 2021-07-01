Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Electricals retailer AO World signals strong start to year after profit triples

July 1(Reuters) - Online electrical retailer AO World on Thursday signalled a robust start to the new financial year, after reporting annual profit that nearly tripled on strong demand for home appliances and office products due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The British company, which sells laptops, washing machines, fridges, mobile phones and printers, said adjusted core profit rose to 64 million pounds ($88.36 million) for the year ended March 31 from 22 million pounds a year ago, and confirmed group sales jumped 62%.

