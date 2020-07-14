Company News
UPDATE 1-UK's AO World says online sales still growing post-lockdown

July 14 (Reuters) - British online electricals retailer AO World on Tuesday posted a 53.6% jump in its annual core earnings and said the boost to online sales from coronavirus lockdowns had continued even after the lifting of stay-at-home orders.

AO, which sells washing machines, fridges, cookers, televisions and mobile phones, posted adjusted core earnings of 19.6 million pounds ($24.57 million) for the year ended March 31, compared with 12.8 million pounds last year, thanks to a strong performance by its UK business.

The company also said operational changes implemented during the lockdown had led to higher staff costs and warned that a fall in consumer confidence as recession sets in this year may lead to delayed purchases of big-ticket items.

But it said demand had remained strong even after the re-opening of the UK high street, with sales of printers, breadmakers and Nintendo Switch video consoles soaring.

AO shares jumped 7% to 174.8 pence within minutes of the opening bell, scaling a two-year high to lead midcap gainers on the London Stock Exchange.

