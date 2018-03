March 23 (Reuters) - Insurance broker Aon PLC’s UK risk business, Aon UK Ltd, said on Friday it had appointed Nathan Shanaghy as chief operating officer, replacing David Ledger, who will retire at the end of March after 21 years with the company.

Shanaghy is currently COO of Aon Risk Solutions UK and the London Global Broking Centre. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)