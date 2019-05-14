Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 14, 2019 / 10:54 PM / in 2 days

Australia's AP Eagers expects softer H1 profit

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Australian auto retailer AP Eagers Ltd on Wednesday said it expected first-half fiscal 2019 operating profit before tax to be 7%-10% lower than last year, citing a challenging domestic car retail environment.

It is currently in discussions to buyout smaller rival Automotive Holdings Group Ltd, which last week backed a A$836 million ($580.3 million) takeover bid by the company and also cut its full-year net profit forecast on Tuesday. ($1 = 1.4407 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below