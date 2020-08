Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer has beefed up its presence in Chicago with a trio of lawyers whose intellectual property clients have included footwear companies Converse and Nike.

Christopher Renk, Michael Harris and Helen Minsker are bringing their entire practice from IP boutique Banner Witcoff with them to Arnold & Porter, Renk said in an interview.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/30oTmJX