Sept 12 (Reuters) - Australia’s competition watchdog said on Wednesday it would not oppose the proposed acquisition of APA Group by a consortium led by Hong Kong’s CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said it had accepted a court-enforceable undertaking from the CK Consortium to divest significant gas assets in Western Australia. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)