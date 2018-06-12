FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 11:02 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australia's APA Group gets $9.8 bln offer from Chinese consortium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Australia’s natural gas infrastructure business company APA Group on Wednesday said it received a A$12.98 billion ($9.83 billion) unsolicited offer from a consortium of Chinese companies led by CK Infrastructure Holdings.

The consortium, which also include CK Asset Holdings and Power Assets Holdings, has offered A$11 cash per stapled security.

The APA board makes no recommendation in response to the proposal at this time, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 1.3208 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru)

