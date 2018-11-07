Hot Stocks
November 7, 2018 / 11:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's APA Group slumps as govt opposes Hong Kong buyout

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Shares in Australia’s biggest gas pipeline company APA Group fell 11 percent on Thursday after Australia’s treasurer said he intended to block a buyout by Hong Kong’s CK Group.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said after market hours on Wednesday that his preliminary view was that the A$13 billion takeover was against the national interest because it would create a concentration of foreign ownership in the sector.

APA Group shares, which had never traded at the A$11 offer price, fell to A$8.48, an almost five-month low, wiping A$1.2 billion ($873 million) off its market value. The broader market opened higher. ($1 = 1.3749 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.