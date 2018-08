Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Apache Corp will contribute some of its oil and gas pipeline assets to its joint venture with investment firm Kayne Anderson to create a pipeline company in the prolific Permian basin in Texas.

Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corp will contribute $952 million in cash.

The new company, Altus Midstream Co, will have a market value of $3.5 billion, Apache said. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)