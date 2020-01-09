Apache Corp to close San Antonio office, lay off 272 employees

Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp will close its San Antonio, Texas office that houses the team overseeing its Alpine High venture in the Permian basin.

The move, which will result in job cuts for about 272 employees, comes just months after the company warned it may move capital away from the struggling Alpine High region if prices of natural gas do not recover.

In a filing made with the Texas Workforce Commission, Apache said the affected employees will be leaving the company on March 6.

Apache did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Jennifer Hiller in Houston and Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)