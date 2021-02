Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Apache Corp reported a smaller fourth-quarter loss on Wednesday compared with the third, as commodity prices recovered from pandemic-lows.

The company posted an adjusted loss of $20 million, or 5 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $59 million, or 16 cents per share, in the prior quarter. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)