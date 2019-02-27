Apache Corp posts quarterly loss on asset impairment charges

Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday, hit by impairment charges related to its assets in the North Sea, Gulf of Mexico, Anadarko Basin and Egypt.

The Houston-based company said net loss attributable to shareholders was $381 million, or $1 per share, for the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a net profit of $456 million, or $1.19 per share, a year earlier.

Apache said total production rose 10 percent to 482,298 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).