Market News
February 27, 2019 / 10:39 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Apache Corp posts quarterly loss on asset impairment charges

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday, hit by impairment charges related to its assets in the North Sea, Gulf of Mexico, Anadarko Basin and Egypt.

The Houston-based company said net loss attributable to shareholders was $381 million, or $1 per share, for the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a net profit of $456 million, or $1.19 per share, a year earlier.

Apache said total production rose 10 percent to 482,298 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below