Apache Corp quarterly profit rises 29 percent

Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp reported a 29 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, driven by higher production and oil prices.

The Houston-based company's net income attributable to common stock rose to $81 million, or 21 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $63 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2P39MUv)

Oil and gas revenue rose to $1.98 billion from $1.39 billion. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)