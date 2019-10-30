Apache posts quarterly loss on lower prices, output

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Apache Corp posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday, hit by lower oil and gas prices, and a fall in output.

The Houston-based company said net loss attributable to shareholders came in at $170 million, or 45 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $81 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier. bit.ly/2BYHSjC

Apache said total production fell 5.4% to 450,644 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Taru Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)