August 1, 2018 / 11:36 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

CORRECTED-Apache Corp reports 66 percent drop in Q2 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects current income tax provisions figures in 3rd paragraph)

Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp reported a near 66 percent drop in its second quarter profit on Wednesday as current income tax provisions jumped.

The Houston-based company said net income attributable to common stock fell to $195 million, or 51 cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30, from $572 million, or $1.50 per share a year earlier. (bit.ly/2KfBkyI)

Current income tax provisions rose to $249 million from $126 million a year ago.

Oil and gas Revenue rose to $1.94 billion from $1.35 billion. (Reporting by Akshara P and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

