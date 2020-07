July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp reported a wider quarterly loss on Wednesday, as crude prices crashed due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Houston-Texas based company’s net loss attributable to common stock widened to $386 million, or $1.02 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $360 million, or 96 cents per share, posted a year earlier. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)