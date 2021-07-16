NZ PM Ardern discussed vaccines with U.S. President Biden ahead of APEC meet

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participates in a televised debate with National leader Judith Collins at TVNZ in Auckland, New Zealand, September 22, 2020. Fiona Goodall/Pool via REUTERS

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern discussed efforts to ensure vaccine availability in New Zealand and the Pacific region in a call with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday, the government said in a statement.

The call comes ahead of the APEC Informal Leaders’ Retreat on COVID-19 to be held on Friday.

“President Biden and I discussed the forthcoming APEC leaders meeting and the critical importance of working together as a region to navigate out of the COVID-19 pandemic”, Ardern said in a statement released to the media.

“We also discussed the vaccine roll-out, both domestically and in the Pacific region and both our countries’ efforts to ensure vaccine availability,” she said.