APEC members call for fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines -Yonhap

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - APEC member nations called for fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across the region to accelerate its economic recovery after a virtual meeting of its leaders on Friday, Yonhap news agency reported citing the leaders’ statement.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation members also agreed to accelerate recovery by facilitating free and fair trade and environments for investment, it said. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Franklin Paul)