S.Korea's Moon calls for APEC to promote freer travel despite COVID-19 pandemic

SEOUL, Nov 20 (Reuters) - South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said on Friday that Asia Pacific countries should better facilitate business and other essential travel despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at a virtual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation hosted by Malaysia, Moon said its 21 member nations should discuss ways to promote travel and trade even as many countries shut borders to prevent coronavirus outbreaks. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; editing by John Stonestreet)