APG SGA wins renewed Swiss Federal Railways ad space contract ​
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 1, 2017 / 9:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

APG SGA wins renewed Swiss Federal Railways ad space contract ​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 1 (Reuters) - APG SGA won a new contract from Swiss Federal Railways for advertising space in Switzerland’s train stations as well as the interiors and exteriors of all trains, the Swiss outdoor advertising company said on Wednesday.

APG SGA, which also has the existing contract, said the renewed deal starts on Jan. 1, 2019, and will run for between five and 10 years. The ad company said it will make “substantial investments,” in particular in digitalization in train stations.

The company’s shares resumed trading after it earlier asked the Swiss exchange to halt dealing in its stock ahead of the announcement. (Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill)

