Company News
January 11, 2019

CORRECTED-Canadian marijuana producer Aphria says CEO to step down

1 Min Read

(Corrects throughout CEO’s name to Vic Neufeld from Vic Neufield)

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Cannabis producer Aphria Inc said on Friday Chief Executive Officer Vic Neufeld would step down from his position in the coming months.

The company, which recently received an all-stock hostile bid from U.S. cannabis retailer Green Growth Brands Ltd , said total revenue more than doubled to C$21.7 million ($16.4 million). ($1 = 1.3201 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

