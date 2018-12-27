Company News
December 27, 2018 / 10:04 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

CORRECTED-Green Growth Brands to launch bid for marijuana producer Aphria

1 Min Read

(Corrects lede to say “U.S.”, not “Canadian” marijuana company)

Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. marijuana company Green Growth Brands Ltd said on Thursday it intends to make an offer for Aphria Inc, valuing the marijuana producer at C$2.8 billion ($2.06 billion).

Green Growth said Aphria shareholders will receive 1.5714 Green Growth shares for each of their share, representing a premium of 45.5 percent over Aphria’s closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Dec.24. ($1 = 1.3615 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
