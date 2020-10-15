Pot producer Aphria's quarterly revenue rises on COVID-19 lockdown demand

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc on Thursday said first-quarter net revenue rose 15.5% as demand for the Canadian pot firm’s products surged during coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

Aphria, however, posted a net loss of C$5.1 million ($3.86 million), or 2 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended Aug. 31, compared with a net income of C$16.4 million or 7 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.3205 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)