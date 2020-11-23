Oil industry group would pursue litigation to oppose federal fracking ban under Biden

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The American Petroleum Institute (API) will work with state representatives to use ‘every tool at its disposal’, including litigation, to oppose a Biden administration federal fracking ban, chief executive Mike Sommers said in an interview with Reuters on Monday.

Sommers said that while he looks forward to working with the incoming Biden administration on energy, the API would “draw the line” if a ban on leasing federal lands to oil and gas companies were instituted.

“It would be incredibly detrimental on American natural security and energy security,” Sommers told Reuters.