CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Australian pharmacy chain API rejects Wesfarmers' $501 mln offer

(Corrects fifth paragraph to say API shares have gained 15% since Wesfarmers offer, not declined 15% this year)

July 29 (Reuters) - Australian Pharmaceutical Industries rejected on Thursday a A$680 million ($501.4 million) indicative bid from retail conglomerate Wesfarmers, saying it was opportunistic and undervalued the pharmacy chain.

Wesfarmers had tabled its bid earlier this month as it looked to foray into the pharmacy sector, and a deal would have given it access to API’s distribution network of pharmaceutical and healthcare products.

“The board will only progress a change of control transaction on terms that recognise the fundamental value of API and are in the best interests of API shareholders as a whole,” API said in an exchange filing.

API said its decision was based on a detailed analysis of the underlying value of the company, including its medium- and long-term growth prospects in relation to a recovery from the impact of COVID-19.

The bid comes at a time when API’s bottom line has been hit by pandemic-related restrictions. API shares were 8% lower this year till Wesfarmers pitched its offer, after which the stock staged a turnaround to gain 15%, as of its last close.

Earlier this month, Wesfarmers said API’s top shareholder, Washington H Soul Pattinson Co, had indicated its support for the proposal.

Wesfarmers and Washington H Soul Pattinson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.