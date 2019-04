DUBAI, April 3 (Reuters) - The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP) has issued its third formosa bond, it said in a statement.

Formosa bonds are sold in Taiwan by foreign borrowers and are denominated in currencies other than the Taiwanese dollar.

The company’s $300 million five-year note matures on April 1, 2024, and offers investors a floating rate coupon, the statement said. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)