DUBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP), a Saudi-headquartered multilateral development bank, began marketing benchmark five-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds on Tuesday, a document showed.

APICORP gave initial price guidance of around 130 basis points over midswaps for the notes, the document from one of the banks arranging the sale showed. The deal is expected to close on Wednesday.