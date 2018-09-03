FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 3, 2018 / 8:40 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

APICORP mandates banks before possible 5-year dollar bond sale

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Arab Petroleum Investments Corp (APICORP) has mandated banks to arrange a series of investor meetings in Britain and the United States ahead of a potential international bond issue, according to a document issued by one of the banks.

The meetings will start on Wednesday, and a fixed-rate, five-year benchmark U.S. dollar senior unsecured Rule 144A/Regulation S bond deal will follow, subject to market conditions. APICORP, a multilateral development bank rated Aa3 with a stable outlook by Moody’s, mandated Credit Agricole, HSBC, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers and bookrunners. Union National Bank is co-lead manager. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

