APICORP mandates banks before possible 5-year dollar bond sale

DUBAI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Arab Petroleum Investments Corp (APICORP) has mandated banks to arrange a series of investor meetings in Britain and the United States ahead of a potential international bond issue, according to a document issued by one of the banks.

The meetings will start on Wednesday, and a fixed-rate, five-year benchmark U.S. dollar senior unsecured Rule 144A/Regulation S bond deal will follow, subject to market conditions. APICORP, a multilateral development bank rated Aa3 with a stable outlook by Moody’s, mandated Credit Agricole, HSBC, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers and bookrunners. Union National Bank is co-lead manager. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)