CORRECTED-Saudi-based APICORP hires Citi, Goldman, StanChart for dollar bonds -sources

(Changes headline to clarify APICORP is Saudi-based, not a Saudi entity)

DUBAI, April 23 (Reuters) - The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP), a Saudi-headquartered multilateral development bank, has hired banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential dollar bond issue, two sources said.

APICORP has hired Citi, Goldman Sachs and Standard Chartered for the potential issue, which would have a maturity of three or five years and could be launched in the second quarter of this year, subject to market conditions.

A company spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Yousef Saba and Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Susan Fenton)

