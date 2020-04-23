Saudi's APICORP hires Citi, Goldman, StanChart for dollar bonds - sources

DUBAI, April 23 (Reuters) - The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP), a Saudi-headquartered multilateral development bank, has hired banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential dollar bond issue, two sources said.

APICORP has hired Citi, Goldman Sachs and Standard Chartered for the potential issue, which would have a maturity of three or five years and could be launched in the second quarter of this year, subject to market conditions.

A company spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Yousef Saba and Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Susan Fenton)