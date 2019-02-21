Jewellery brand APM Monaco looks for buyer, deal could fetch $1 billion" sources

HONG KONG (Reuters) - European Jewellery brand APM Monaco is looking for a buyer and a deal could potentially fetch close to $1 billion, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The Monaco-Ville, Monaco-headquartered company has tapped French bank Natixis to manage the sale process, the people said.

The bank declined to comment.

Founded in 1982 by Ariane Prette, the Prette family-owned jeweller is hoping the sale would help it expand globally and has tapped investors in Asia, according to two of the sources.

APM Monaco did not respond to a request for comment.

The design-focused silver jewellery business currently has 200 stores worldwide, most of them in Europe and China. It also has a presence in Tokyo, Singapore and the U.S. West Coast.

Worn regularly by socialites and celebrities, APM Monaco has been targeting younger customers, one of the sources said.