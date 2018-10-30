Bahrain's APM Terminals IPO to be offered at 0.66 dinars per share

DUBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Port operator APM Terminals Bahrain will offer shares in the company at 0.66 Bahraini dinars ($1.75) per share, it said in the prospectus of its planned initial public offering (IPO).

The company plans to offer 18 million shares, equivalent to 20 percent of its issued share capital of 9 million dinars.

The offering will start on Nov. 8 and will remain open until Nov. 24, according to the prospectus.

Bahrain’s SICO is working as lead manager, underwriter and market mater for the planned transaction.