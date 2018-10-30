FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 30, 2018 / 12:39 PM / in 41 minutes

Bahrain's APM Terminals IPO to be offered at 0.66 dinars per share

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Port operator APM Terminals Bahrain will offer shares in the company at 0.66 Bahraini dinars ($1.75) per share, it said in the prospectus of its planned initial public offering (IPO).

The company plans to offer 18 million shares, equivalent to 20 percent of its issued share capital of 9 million dinars.

The offering will start on Nov. 8 and will remain open until Nov. 24, according to the prospectus.

Bahrain’s SICO is working as lead manager, underwriter and market mater for the planned transaction.

$1 = 0.3767 Bahraini dinars Reporting by Saeed Azhar Writing by Davide Barbuscia Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.